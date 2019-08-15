Packers fall 26-13 to the Ravens

Aaron Rodgers was supposed to make his preseason debut Thursday night at Baltimore. Instead, the two-time NFL MVP watched from the sidelines as the Green Bay Packers fell 26-13 to the Ravens in the second preseason game.

Rodgers was ruled out prior to the game due to back stiffness. The team said it was simply a precaution. It left backups DeShone Kizer, Tim Boyle and Manny Wilkins to lead the offense and it wasn’t overly pretty, as the group managed just 226 total yards

Kizer led a field goal drive over two drives with the starters, while Boyle’s first five drives went punt, punt, short field goal, fumble and punt. He did lead one impressive scoring driving and finishing it with a 7-yard touchdown to Darrius Shepherd. It would the final points of the night.

Playing without top backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams, Green Bay’s run game continued to sputter, managing just 55 yards on 18 carries.

Defensively, the Packers struggled to tackle for a second straight week. After racking up 19 against the Texans last week, Green Bay was once again in the double digits. It’s one reason the Ravens were able to gain 4.6 yards per carry on their way to a total of 171 yards on the night.

Green Bay will be back in action next Thursday in Winnipeg against the Oakland Raiders.

