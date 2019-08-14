Brewers 6, Twins 5: Last takes

MILWAUKEE | The Milwaukee Brewers could not avoid the two game sweep falling to the Minnesota Twins 5-3 on Wednesday afternoon.

Trent Grisham

Rookie Trent Grisham had his best moment of his young career so far. He hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning to put the Brewers ahead 6-5. Milwaukee trailed 5-3 when Grisham came to the plate.

Ryan Braun reached first on an error and Hernan Perez singled to give Grisham a few ducks on the pond. Grisham smacked a 2-2 fastball into right-field.

“We were always within a swing,” Grisham said. “Just heady baseball playing, taking dirtball reads, going long at-bats, grinding [Twins pitchers] down. You just felt like something good had to happen.”

The Brewers were 3-14 with runners in scoring position before Grisham’s tater. It was his second home run of the season and first at Miller Park.

No Hader

Manager Craig Counsell said he wasn’t going to Josh Hader Wednesday afternoon.

“I didn’t want to use him today,” Counsell said. “He’ll be ready to go on Friday.”

Clinging to a one-run lead in the ninth, Alex Claudio got the call from the bullpen. After recording the first out of the inning, Matt Albers came in to try and seal the victory.

Albers recorded the second out before walking three straight batters. The, with the bases loaded and two outs, Albers got C.J. Cron to fly out recording his fourth save of the year.

What’s next?

The Brewers (63-58) are off Thursday before beginning a three-game set on the road against the Washington Nationals.

