Wisconsin unveils alternate uniform to celebrate 150 years of college football

The Wisconsin football team will be looking a bit different during one of its home games this fall.
The Badgers unveiled alternate uniforms inspired by the past that comes as part of the celebration of the 150th year of college football.
Classic feel
Fresh look
9.28.19#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/WSSMQJV9Hx
Prior to the release, the team tweeted out the reaction from the players when they were shown it in the team room earlier.
Today. Noon. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZtYrtWMq2g
The Badgers will wear the uniforms on Sept. 28 against Northwestern. The Wildcats, also outfitted by Under Armour, will wear their version that day as well.
We stand on the shoulders of those who came before.#CFB150 inspired throwbacks. Coming 9/28.#B1GCats x #GoCats pic.twitter.com/ELbkDXm09o
Wisconsin has never worn this exact uniform, though it’s obviously inspired by the history of the game with the UW across the chest and the brown pants most teams wore prior to the 1950s.
Perhaps a better term would be throwback-inspired. ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/Kjf1XRMJ8Z
A number of players and other members of the program took to Twitter to react to the alternate uniform:
We up to something 🔥 pic.twitter.com/F1sOA8jeAY
All about the tradition. Even the classics bring the fire 🔥🔥🔥 #OnWisconsin https://t.co/MHzSer4ilQ
