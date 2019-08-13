Packers sign FB Tommy Bohanon

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers announced they’ve signed five-year veteran fullback Tommy Bohanon to their 90-man roster. Fullbacks Danny Vitale and Malcolm Johnson are dealing with injuries of their own.

Bohanon was drafted in the seventh round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Wake Forest by the New York Jets. He has played in 68 games in his career. Bohanon has rushed for 72 yards on 26 carries and two touchdowns. He also has 29 receptions for 239 yards and a touchdown.

Packers’ offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett coached Bohanon when the two were with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017.

