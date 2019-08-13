News Joe & Ebo Experience: Public Opinion Beau "Ebo" ThoresonAugust 13, 2019NewsGiannis Antetokounmpo, Madison Mallards, Milwaukee Bucks, Quintez Cephus, Wisconsin Badgers Share Tweet +1 Email Battle Rages On (0:00) Important Dates (9:30) Advertisement More Cephus Reaction (21:55) Sports Director Zach Heilprin (31:06) Mallards GM Tyler Isham (43:08) Voice of the Mallards Myan Patel (50:58) http://madcitysportszone.com/podcast-player/27626/joe-ebo-experience-public-opinion.mp3 Related Comments comments