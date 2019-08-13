Giants claim Burch Smith from Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers have been trying to figure out their pitching staff all season long. They lost an arm as right-hander Burch Smith was claimed by the San Francisco Giants on a waiver claim.

The #SFGiants have claimed RHP Burch Smith off waivers from the #Brewers. Advertisement — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) August 12, 2019

Smith was designated for assignment on August 9th to create space for Hernan Perez.

Milwaukee signed Smith to a minor-league contract back in January and he began his season in Triple-A. The 29-year old posted a 2.33 ERA across 15 starts and 77.1 innings while striking out 85 and walking 37.

The Brewers used Smith as a reliever during his time with the big league club. He allowed 11 earned runs in his 12.2 innings of work this season.

Related

Comments

comments