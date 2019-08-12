UW-Madison responds to reports regarding Quintez Cephus’ petition for reinstatement

On Monday, Quintez Cephus’ lawyers said University of Wisconsin-Madison officials do not want the former Wisconsin Badgers’ wide receiver back. UW responded by saying the information that was provided by Cephus’ lawyer Stephen Meyer is false.

Here is the full statement released on Monday:

UW-Madison is committed to performing a complete and thorough review of any petition for reinstatement that it receives. In most cases this involves a full review of all relevant court records, which in this case were not provided in the petition. We are working to gather this information currently and will complete our review of the petition as quickly as possible once we have it. No decision on this matter has been made at this time. Generally speaking, it’s important to note that the University of Wisconsin System’s code of student conduct is separate from criminal law and that students may be held responsible for violations of the code regardless of whether those violations are also criminal. State and federal law require us to apply the code of conduct impartially and consistently regardless of the identities of the individuals involved.

After being found not guilty of sexual assault, Cephus filed a petition for readmission. He requested a response from UW by last Thursday.

Cephus and members of the UW-Madison football team are holding a news conference on Monday in Madison at 4pm.

Former #Badgers WR Quintez Cephus' attorney says there will be a press conference this afternoon. Current UW players are expected to attend. The reason for it: pic.twitter.com/j5vlsXre0C — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) August 12, 2019

Current Badgers’ players have also sent a letter to UW-Madison Chancellor Becky Blank. You can read the full letter here.

The university expelled Cephus last semester after being accused of sexually assaulting two women in April 2018. He was also suspended from the football team last summer.

Wisconsin’s head coach Paul Chryst told reporters last Wednesday he would “love” to have Cephus back.

