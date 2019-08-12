Bucks 2019-20 schedule released

The start of the 2019-20 NBA season is getting closer and closer. The Milwaukee Bucks have high expectations after coming two wins short of an NBA Finals appearance last season.

On Monday afternoon, Milwaukee announced their schedule for the 2019-20 campaign. The Bucks will begin their season on the road against James Harden, Russell Westbrook and the Houston Rockets on Oct. 24.

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat will come to town on Oct. 26 for the Bucks home opener.

The Bucks’ longest road trip of the season is a pair of four-game sets. Their longest homestand is also two different four-game sets.

Milwaukee is also getting a ton of national respect, as they should. Also, their Christmas Day game against the Philadelphia 76ers will tip off at 1:30pm on ABC.

Bucks have 4 games on ABC, 10 games on ESPN, 10 games on TNT and 10 games on NBATV. That means over 40% of Bucks games will be nationally televised. — Matt Velazquez (@Matt_Velazquez) August 12, 2019

You can see the full schedule on the Bucks website here.

