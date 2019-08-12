Brewers to open 2020 season against Cubs

On Monday, Major League Baseball released its schedule for the 2020 season. The Milwaukee Brewers will meet a familiar foe in their first series. On Thursday March 26th, the Chicago Cubs will come to Miller Park.

It will be a three game series with both teams taking Friday off and resuming play on the weekend. The St. Louis Cardinals will come to town for three games completing the Brewers’ six-game home stand to open the year.

One thing that is interesting however is the lack of NL Central matchups late in the year. The Brewers will play their last game against the Cubs on Aug. 9. Also, they’ll only play the Cardinals six times over the last two months of the season.

#Brewers 2020 schedule could be lacking in late-season NL Central drama. They are done with the Cubs on Aug. 9. Last home game vs. Cards on July 30. After that, just two road series vs. St. Louis in final two months. — Tom (@Haudricourt) August 12, 2019

Milwaukee will see plenty of the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets in the opening month. They’ll finish the season series with both clubs in just over a few weeks.

The interleague schedule will put the Brewers up against the AL East. The New York Yankees will come to town from May 19-21, the Toronto Blue Jays form June 22-24 and the Tampa Bay Rays from July 7-8. Milwaukee will travel to Tampa Bay from May 30-31, to Boston from June 5-7, and to Baltimore from Sept. 11-13.

You can check out the full schedule on the Brewers website here.

