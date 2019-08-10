Report: Oren Burks has torn pectoral muscle

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN is reporting Green Bay Packers’ linebacker Oren Burks may have a torn pectoral muscle. Burks suffered the injury during Thursday night’s preseason opener against the Houston Texans

Packers LB Oren Burks is believed to have a torn pectoral muscle, according to a source. More tests are scheduled to determine the course of action, but given that Burks was penciled in as a starter in the base defense, it leaves a hole in the D. Advertisement — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 10, 2019

The injury occurred when Burks was attempting to tackle Texans’ quarterback Joe Webb in the first quarter.

Burks was a third-round draft pick for the Packers last season. He was in position to start alongside Blake Martinez in defensive coordinator’s Mike Pettine’s base defense. There is no timeline on how long Burks will be out, but a torn muscle could certainly keep him out for all of 2019.

Green Bay doesn’t have a whole lot of depth at the inside linebacker position. Rookies Ty Summers and Curtis Bolton played well in the preseason opener but there’s no guarantee they can fill in to the level Burks could’ve during the regular season. Safeties Raven Greene and Josh Jones have also seen time at inside linebacker during certain packages.

GM Brian Gutekunst had to make a trade for veteran linebacker, Antonio Morrison last season after Burks went down with an injury. Guteknust may have to make another move this year if Burks is to miss significant time.

First year head coach Matt LaFleur did not say if Burks will miss significant time when he spoke to the media after Saturday’s practice.

“Honestly, I don’t really know anything right now,” LaFleur said. “It’s kind of wait and see, but I hope not.”

