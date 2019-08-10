Brewers 6, Rangers 5: Last takes

MILWAUKEE | The Milwaukee Brewers took down the Texas Rangers in a marathon game Friday night 6-5. It was Milwaukee’s fourth straight win and keeps them in position for the second wild card spot in the National League.

Another solid start for Gio

Gio Gonzalez continues to prove why he’s one of Milwaukee’s most reliable pitchers. He battled through a five-inning, 90-pitch start giving up just one run. Hunter Pence jumped on a mistake Gonzalez left over the plate for a solo shot to tie the game at 1-1 in the fourth.

Gonzalez finished allowing only two hits, while striking out two and walking three. He has a 3.20 ERA in 10 starts and 50.2 innings for the Brewers.

More problems for Hader?

Josh Hader came into the game in the eighth inning to try and record a five-out save. After hitting the first batter (Isiah Kiner-Falefa), Hader struck out the next two to finish the frame.

Then, in the ninth, Elvis Andrus got the best of Hader knocking a solo home run to center tying the game at 5-5. It was the 12th homer Hader has allowed this season and third in his last five outings.

I think Josh threw the ball well tonight,” manager Craig Counsell said. “He struck out four. He got a ton of swings and misses tonight. The pitch that Andrus hit is a pitch that Josh is going to make over and over again this year. I give Andrus credit.”

“He’s still the best pitcher I’ve seen in the big leagues,” Eric Thames said. “It is what it is. You can’t strike everybody out.”

Walk it off Thames

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Thames sent the Brewers’ fans home happy. He mashed a solo home run to deliver the 6-5 win for Milwaukee.

Eric Thames wasn't interested in extra innings tonight! #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/AEE0jeZnHN — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 10, 2019

“Baseball is a strange game,” Thames said, “but as long as we came out with the ‘W,’ that’s all that matters.”

What’s next?

The Brewers (61-56) will look to take game two of the three game set against the Rangers (58-57) on Saturday. Adrian Houser (4|5, 4.24 ERA, 65 SO) will get the start opposite of Pedro Payano (1|0, 3.45 ERA, 13 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 6:10pm.

