Brewers 3, Rangers 2: Last takes

MILWAUKEE | The Milwaukee Brewers took down the Texas Rangers 3-2 at Miller Park on Saturday night. The Crew pulled within 1.5 games behind the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.

Right-handed hurler throws up a victory

Things got off to a rough start for Adrian Houser as he got sick on the mound in the first inning.

“I think it’s one of those things where he gets amped up at the start of the game,” manager Craig Counsell said. “You know, you’ve got energy, you’ve got some nerves, you’ve got butterflies. And it all came out at once.”

He was cool the rest of his outing though. Houser mowed through the Rangers’ lineup in his six innings of work. He gave up just one run on three hits while striking out a career-high 10 batters on 96 pitches.

His one mistake came in the sixth inning on a solo home-run by Danny Santana. Houser was able to get through the inning striking out the last hitter he faced, Nomar Mazara.

MILWAUKEE | Adrian Houser had a heckuva puke-and-rally. — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) August 11, 2019

Rookies doing work

Keston Hiura continues to be a weapon in the Brewers’ lineup. He hit a solo home run in the third inning to put Milwaukee up 2-0. It was Hiura’s third homer in the past three games.

KESTON HIURA MOONSHOT 🚀 pic.twitter.com/uruzycxEBx — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) August 11, 2019

Trent Grisham got the assignment to bat leadoff and he didn’t let it go to waste. Grisham reached base on all four of his plate appearances hitting three singles and walking once. Could he be the new leadoff hitter for the Crew?

.@TrentGrisham notched his second 3-hit game tonight in just his eighth @MLB game overall. Grisham is the fourth player in franchise history to have 3+ hits twice within their first 8 MLB games, joining Steve Hovley (1969), Paul Molitor (1978) and Ryan Braun (2007). #Brewers — Mike Vassallo (@MikeVassallo13) August 11, 2019

What a double play!

Drew Pomeranz found trouble when he entered the game in the eighth inning. He allowed a home run to Shin-Soo Choo which made the score 3-2. Then, Pomeranz walked Santana and Elvis Andrus.

With one out and a 3-2 count the runners attempted a double steal. Pomeranz struck out the batter, Rougned Odor and Yasmani Grandal threw out Andrus at second to complete the double play.

Matt Albers was able to get the final three outs in the ninth inning. He has now not allowed a run in 11 of his last 12 games.

“He’s just doing a tremendous job,” Counsell said. “He’s been awesome against right-handed hitters. I’m happy for him. Last year was a struggle for him but he has bounced back in a huge way.”

What’s next?

The Brewers (62-56) will look for the series sweep of the Rangers (58-58) Sunday afternoon. Jordan Lyles (7|7, 4.97 ERA, 95 SO) will get the start for the Crew opposite of Mike Minor (10|6, 3.06 ERA, 148 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 1:10pm.

