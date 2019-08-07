Packers waive OT Jason Spriggs, claim RB Keith Ford

The Jason Spriggs experiment is over in Green Bay. The Packers announced Tuesday that they have waived Spriggs with an injury designation.

Former General Manager Ted Thompson traded picks in the fourth and seventh rounds to move up nine spots to draft Spriggs in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Now, current GM Brian Gutekunst is ready to move on.

Spriggs had been battling a trap muscle injury, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

“(Spriggs) was waived injured,” Demovsky wrote. “If he goes unclaimed, he would revert back to their IR list. But typically when a player is waived injured and goes back to IR, he’s later cut with an injury settled.”

The second-round pick never lived up to the expectations the Packers had for him.

The Packers are thin right now at the running back position. They had only five total running backs and fullbacks healthy for Tuesday’s practice. Green Bay claimed Keith Ford off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday afternoon.

Ford played in two games for the Buffalo Bills last season. The 5’10” 219 lb back went undrafted last season spending most of the year on the Bills’ practice squad.

