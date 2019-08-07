No Yelich, no problem, Brewers top Pirates 4-3

The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday night. It was the Crew’s second straight win over the Bucs.

Manager Craig Counsell made the decision to sit Christian Yelich so other guys would have to step up. All-Star Yasmani Grandal answered the challenge. He had two doubles and an RBI to help the Brewers get the win.

Advertisement

Grandal’s first double came in the fifth inning. It was the first hit off Pirates’ starter Steven Brault. Ryan Braun scored on the play giving the Brewers a 1-0 lead. Then, rookie Trent Grisham grounded into a double play which allowed Grandal to score putting Milwaukee up 2-0.

In the seventh inning, Braun singled to begin the frame. Grandal followed with his second double. After a Grisham walk to load the bases, Orlando Arcia hit a sacrifice fly to score Braun.

The Brewers got another solid start from Chase Anderson. He went 5 2/3 innings allowing two earned runs on six hits.

“I know what I can do when I’m on the mound,” Anderson said. “You try to take the positives of everything. I’ve done that my whole life. It pays off.”

Next up, the Brewers (59-56) will look for the series sweep of the Pirates (48-65). Drew Pomeranz (2|9, 5.54 ERA, 97 SO) will be the initial out-getter on what will be a bullpen day. Trevor Williams (4|4, 4.75 ERA, 77 SO) will take the bump for the Bucs. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05pm.

Related

Comments

comments