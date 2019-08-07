Brewers sweep the Pirates to finish long road trip

Milwaukee finished off a sweep of Pittsburgh Thursday night with an 8-3 win.

The Brewers jumped on starter Trevor Williams almost immediately, getting a two-run homer from Keston Hiura in the first inning. It was the first of two long balls by the rookie, as he hit a solo shot in the fifth inning to give Milwaukee a 6-1 lead. It was the first multi-home run game of his career and he finished 3-for-4 on the night, raising his batting average to .307.

That damage would easily hold up for the Brewers thanks to a solid outing from new acquisition Drew Pomeranz. He went three innings, giving up one run and striking out three. Junior Guerra followed with a pair of scoreless innings and got the win to improve to 5-3 on the season.

The win was Milwaukee’s third straight and it allowed the club to finish a nine-game road trip at 4-5. It leaves the Brewers three games back of Chicago in the NL Central and in a virtual tie with Philadelphia for the second wild card spot.

Milwaukee will get Thursday off before opening a weekend series with Texas at Miller Park.

