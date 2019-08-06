Zach Davies heads to injured list

It’s almost unbelievable how many injuries the Milwaukee Brewers’ pitchers have been dealing with. Brandon Woodruff and Jhoulys Chacin are both on the injured list. Gio Gonzalez has battled through injuries throughout the season. Now, Zach Davies is heading to the injured list with lower-back spasms.

“My back locked up in my last start,” Davies said. “I’ve dealt with that back injury before, so it’s that point in the season where I don’t want the season to be lost and then not be able to pitch for the team.”

Milwaukee also optioned right-hander Aaron Wilkerson to triple-a San Antonio. Relievers Jake Faria and Devin Williams have been called up.

Davies was scheduled to start Wednesday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Brewers manager Craig Counsell says that game will now be a “bullpen day.”

“He had some issues with his back in Chicago that we’re going to try to get out in front of,” Counsell said. “The schedule allows us to do this, get ahead of this and be ready for the next six or seven weeks. We don’t anticipate it being a long stay (on the IL). At this point, we don’t know what (Wednesday) is going to look like. But the off day Thursday helps. Then we reach a stretch where we can alter the rotation as we see fit.”

