Former Badgers WR Quintez Cephus applies for readmission to Wisconsin

Quintez Cephus is apparently interested in coming back to Wisconsin.

According to his attorneys, the former Badgers wide receiver has applied for readmission to the school after being found not guilty on two charges of sexual assault last Friday. They are asking for a response from the university by Thursday.

Advertisement

Reached by email, one of his Cephus’ attorneys, Stephen Meyer, said they could not comment further because the filing is confidential.

Based on state statutes, a decision on whether to allow Cephus back in would be made by UW chancellor Rebecca Blank, though it would come in consultation with the Title IX coordinator, as the case involved alleged sexual assault.

The move appears to be the first step in getting Cephus back into good academic standing, which would allow for him to resume his football career — whether at Wisconsin or another school.

Cephus was accused of assaulting two female students at his off-campus apartment in April of 2018. He was suspended from the football team last August and expelled from school in the spring after the university found him in violation of the non-academic misconduct code.

A number of current and former teammates of Cephus started a hashtag on social media Tuesday morning that called for him to be allowed to play. The hashtag reads #letQTplay with a picture featuring Cephus with the line, “Wisconsin don’t delay, let QT play!”

Among those either tweeting the picture or retweeting others posts, including former Badgers Dare Ogunbowale and Nick Nelson, along with current players like Jonathan Taylor, Scott Nelson and Faion Hicks.

Another one of Cephus’ former teammates, Natrell Jamerson, now plays for the Packers. He was asked Tuesday what his hopes for the 21-year-old were.

“I hope he gets another shot. He deserves it,” Jamerson said. “Whether he gets the opportunity to play at (Wisconsin) or wherever else, I just hope he gets another shot.”

Prior to the charges, Cephus was expected to be the top receiver for the Badgers during the 2018 season. Before having his season cut short due to injury in 2017, he had 30 catches for 501 yards and six touchdowns.

Related

Comments

comments