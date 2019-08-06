Bats come alive, Brewers beat Pirates 9-7

The offense has been hard to come by for the Milwaukee Brewers as of late. On Monday night, it finally exploded. The crew took down the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-7 to win game one of the three-game set.

Christian Yelich led the way for Milwaukee. He smashed two home runs to help the offense.

Advertisement

“When you go 4-for-5 with two homers, I don’t care who you are, it’s an enormous night,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “It was a great night. He has the ability to put us on his back, offensively. He has done it before. He did it for a pretty long stretch last year. Tonight was a night he did it again.”

Yelich had plenty of help too. Lorenzo Cain, Eric Thames and Orlando Arcia combined for seven hits, five runs scored and two runs batted in.

The Brewers made it interesting in the end though. It was a win that came easy despite the offensive outburst.

Jordan Lyles pitched a solid game in his second start for the Brewers. In five innings of work, he allowed just one earned run on five hits.

“Jordan pitched very well for us,” Counsell said. “Jordan is executing pitches; that’s what he’s doing. His breaking ball has been really good. He threw more sliders tonight. We should have escaped through five with one run, really.”

Milwaukee took an 8-3 lead into the bottom of the eighth. Freddy Peralta then had some problems finding the strike zone. He gave up a three-run triple to Kevin Newman pulling the Pirates within two, 8-6.

Josh Hader took the ball and was able to end the team’s losing streak by getting Josh Bell to pop-out.

Next up, the Brewers (58-56) take on the Pirates (48-64) Tuesday night. Chase Anderson (5|2, 3.73 ERA, 90 SO) will get the start opposite of Steven Brault (3|1, 4.15 ERA, 53 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05pm.

Related

Comments

comments