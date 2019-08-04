Jordy Nelson to retire as a Packer

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver and fan favorite Jordy Nelson is retiring as a member of the team.

The 34-year old played in Green Bay from 2008-2017. He spent last season with the Oakland Raiders.

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced Sunday that Nelson had told the team his plan. There will be a news conference on Tuesday.

In 10 seasons with the Packers, Nelson hauled in 550 receptions for 7,848 yards and 69 touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl in 2014 and won Comeback Player of the Year in 2016.

In Super Bowl XLV, Nelson led the Packers with nine catches for 140 yards and one touchdown to help Green Bay defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers.

