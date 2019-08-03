Badgers react to apparent slight by former quarterback Alex Hornibrook

Alex Hornibrook is no longer with the Wisconsin football team, but the quarterback’s words from 1,100 miles away are still creating news in Madison.

The Badgers starter the past three seasons, Hornibrook transferred to Florida State after graduating in May. Despite Wisconsin being in his rearview mirror, the fifth-year senior decided to take a not-so-subtle shot at his former teammates when he faced the media on Friday.

“They’re a really hard-working group,” Hornibrook said. “I’ve never seen receivers that don’t want to leave the field. When you’re running routes, they just keep going and going. I’m excited to get on the practice field with them.”

Earlier in the interview, Hornibrook was asked what made him want to come to Florida State.

“The first thing I saw (at practice) was the receivers,” Hornibrook said. “I never saw that much talent in a receiver corps before. And then everybody just seemed hungry that whole practice. It was just kind of a different intensity that I’ve seen before.”

A reporter involved in the interview, Ariya Massaoudi, sent out a tweet that claimed Hornibrook said, “I’ve never been around a group of (wide receivers) that love football so much and never want to leave the field.”

While that was not a direct quote, the meaning was similar, and it led to several current and former Wisconsin players, including wide receivers Kendric Pryor and Danny Davis, taking to Twitter to respond.

It’s not the first time Hornibrook has lavished praise on Florida State at the expense of Wisconsin. In April, he raved to 247Sports about the talent on the Seminoles roster.

“That is the most talent I’ve seen on a college football team is when I was down there and I saw Florida State practicing,” Hornibrook said. “That really got me pumped up because I’ve seen a lot of good football teams. Once I saw that, I thought it could be pretty special there.”

