Brewers recall RHP Aaron Wilkerson, option RHP Jay Jackson

The Milwaukee Brewers continue to tinker with their bullpen. Aaron Wilkerson has been recalled from Triple-A San Antonio and Jay Jackson has been optioned.

Wilkerson has been effective as a starter in Triple-A. In 14 starts, he’s gone 7-1 with a 3.06 ERA. However, he hasn’t found the same success in the big leagues. In five relief appearances, Wilkerson has allowed earned runs each time out.

According to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, Wilkerson will be the go-to guy if Gio Gonzalez shows any sign of shoulder struggle in his start on Saturday.

Jackson has made 10 appearances with the Brewers posting a 5.79 ERA across 14 innings.

