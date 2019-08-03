Brewers offense struggles, fall to Cubs 4-1

The Milwaukee Brewers are battling to stay in the race for the NL Central. They lost more ground Saturday afternoon falling in game two of their three-game set with the Chicago Cubs 3-1. The Brewers now trail the Cardinals and Cubs by three games in the division.

Gio Gonzalez was effective in his start. He pitched 4.1 innings allowing just one run on five hits while striking out four. But like many times before, the bullpen struggled to hold the Cubs.

Advertisement

Albert Almora Jr. lined a solo home run off reliever Junior Guerra to give the Cubs the lead 2-1 in the seventh inning. Then in the eighth, the Cubs tacked on two more runs off Freddy Peralta. Javier Baez hit an RBI-single and Almora followed with a sacrifice fly to give Chicago a 4-1 lead.

The only score for the Brewers came in the sixth inning on a Ryan Braun single.

Next up, the Brewers (57-55) will look to avoid the sweep against the Cubs (59-51) on Sunday. Adrian Houser (4|4, 3.99 ERA, 60 SO) will get the start opposite of Yu Darvish (3|5, 4.46 ERA, 141 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 1:20pm.

Related

Comments

comments