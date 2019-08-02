Former Wisconsin WR Quintez Cephus found not guilty of sexual assault

Former Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus was found not guilty Friday afternoon of two counts of sexual assault.

A jury in Madison took less than an hour during deliberations in coming to their not guilty findings on charges of third-degree sexual assault and second-degree sexual assault of an intoxicated victim.

Advertisement

“I’m happy. I’ve had a lot of people here supporting me and my family,” Cephus said after the verdict, according to WKOW’s Amy Gill. “I’ve learned a lot through this situation. I know it sounds crazy but I think you grow through what you go through. I’ve grown a lot … and I’m excited about the rest of my life going forward.”

Cephus was accused of assaulting two other students at his off-campus apartment in April of 2018. He was suspended from the football team last August and expelled from school in the spring after the university found him in violation of the non-academic misconduct code.

Prior to the charges, Cephus was expected to be the top receiver for the Badgers during the 2018 season. Before having his season cut short due to injury in 2017, he had 30 catches for 501 yards and six touchdowns.

Cephus’ former teammate, Danny Davis, testified during the trial. Cephus had him take a picture of the two girls when they were naked. Davis immediately deleted the photo, but still received a two-game suspension to open the 2018 season.

Related

Comments

comments