Wisconsin will start in top 25 of Amway Coaches Poll

For the ninth time in the last 10 seasons, the Wisconsin football team will start the year inside the top 25 of the Amway Coaches Poll.

The first poll of the year was released Thursday, with the Badgers coming in tied at No. 17 with Central Florida.

They were one of seven teams from the Big Ten that made the rankings. Ohio State (No. 5), Michigan (No. 7) and Penn State (No. 14) were ahead of Wisconsin, while Iowa (No. 19), Michigan State (No. 20) and Northwestern (No. 25) were ranked lower than the Badgers. West Division favorite Nebraska received the most votes of any teams that didn’t make the top 25.

In total, five of Wisconsin’s 12 opponents this season were in the top 25, though none of the Badgers non-conference foes — South Florida, Central Michigan or Kent State — made it.

Defending national champion Clemson took the top spot, with Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and the Buckeyes rounding out the top 5.

