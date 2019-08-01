Wisconsin adds fourth commitment in 2021 class

Wisconsin landed its fourth commitment in its 2021 recruiting class and its second running back.

According to Jon McNamara of BadgerBlitz.com, Loyal Crawford (Eau Claire, Wis.) reportedly gave his verbal commitment to the Badgers Thursday.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Crawford was offered a scholarship July 23 and wasted little time in choosing Wisconsin. The Badgers were his only offer to this point.

A 3-star recruit, 247Sports ranked him as the fourth-best player in the state for 2021 and the 46th ranked running back in the country.

Crawford is the second in-state running back in the class, joining Jackson Acker (Verona, Wis.), who committed earlier in the summer. Acker is ranked as the third-best player in Wisconsin and the 22nd-best running back in the nation.

The other commitments in the class are 4-star offensive tackle JP Benzschawel (Grafton, Wis.) and 3-star quarterback Deacon Hill (Santa Barbara, Calif.).

