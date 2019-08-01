The Camp: Aug. 1, 2019

On this week’s episode of The Camp, Zach and Jesse look back at local media day and give their impressions of the first day of fall camp.

1:46 — Jonathan Taylor’s leadership already standing out

3:17 — How reps are going to work early on at quarterback

7:56 — A surprise with the first-team offensive line

13:45 — The excitement around getting Garrett Rand and Isaiahh Loudermilk back is evident

20:21 — The loss of weight at the WR spot is notable

31:48 — Plenty of questions at the OLB spot

34:05 — Badgers say they’re coming back with a vengeance after a down 2018

