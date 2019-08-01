Brewers falter late, lose 5-3 at Oakland

Milwaukee blew a chance for its fourth series win in its last five with a 5-3 loss to Oakland Thursday afternoon.

The Brewers led 3-2 heading to the bottom of the eighth inning and brought on All-Star Josh Hader for a third straight day — the first time he’s done that in his career. It did not go as planned, as Matt Chapman took him deep for a two-run homer. He’s now allowed 11 home runs this year after giving up eight all of last season.

The blown opportunity ruined another good outing from one of the Brewers starters, in this case Chase Anderson. He went six innings, allowing just one run on two hits. For the three-game series, Milwaukee starters gave up a total of three runs, yet the club won just one of the games.

Offensively, Christian Yelich extended his hitting streak to a career-best 19 games with a double in the seventh. Trent Grisham, making his major league debut, delivered a sacrifice fly to drive in his first RBI.

With the loss, Milwaukee dropped 1 1/2 games back in the race for the top of the NL Central, with Chicago and St. Louis still yet to play Thursday night.

The Brewers will now head back to the midwest to open a series with the Cubs tomorrow at Wrigley Field.

