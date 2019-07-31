Brewers trade 1B Aguilar to Rays for RHP Jacob Faria

The Milwaukee Brewers aren’t done making moves before Wednesday’s trade deadline. According to Jeff Passan, the Brewers are trading Jesus Aguilar to the Tampa Bay Rays for RHP Jacob Faria.

The Brewers are in need of a starter or reliever and Faria has pitched as both.

Aguilar was an All-Star in 2018 and a big part of Milwaukee’s success last season. However, he hasn’t found the same magic this year. He’s batting .225 with a .374 slugging percentage, eight home runs and 34 RBI through 94 games this season.

Milwaukee has also found trouble finding at-bats for Aguilar. Eric Thames has played well at first base and now Travis Shaw is back in the mix.

Related

Comments

comments