Brewers send Mauricio Dubon to Giants for pitching

The Milwaukee Brewers have made an upgrade to their pitching staff. They’ve traded for Drew Pomeranz and Ray Black, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The San Francisco Giants will receive Mauricio Dubon.

Pomeranz has had his troubles on the mound this season posting a 5.68 ERA and 2-9 record. He has since moved to the bullpen and been productive. He has allowed just one hit and zero runs in 5.1 innings through four appearances as a reliever. If he can continue his success in the bullpen, the Brewers could have an impact player down the stretch.

Black doesn’t have a whole lot of experience in the major leagues but could play a role as a reliever.

Milwaukee enters Wednesday in the playoff race, only 1.5 games out of first place in the NL Central. One of their biggest problems this season has been the bullpen. Outside of Josh Hader, the Brewers don’t have too many reliable options in relief. Adding bullpen help could be the key to success the rest of the year.

According to MLB.com, Dubon is the Brewers’ No. 3 prospect. He hasn’t spent much time on the big league roster but has posted a .297 batting average and 16 home runs through 98 games in Triple-A.

