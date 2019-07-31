Badgers tab Alando Tucker as interim assistant coach

MADISON — Wisconsin is bringing in a familiar face to serve as an assistant basketball coach this upcoming season.

The school announced Wednesday that Alando Tucker would be the interim assistant coach in place of Howard Moore, who will miss the season as he recovers from a car accident in May that killed his wife and daughter.

Advertisement

“I never wanted to join the Wisconsin coaching staff under circumstances like this, and my thoughts and prayers are with Howard and his family and will continue to be all season,” Tucker said in a release put out by the school. “Howard and his family are very close friends of our family and his absence on the UW bench will be immense. He is the ultimate Badger and a tremendous coach. I owe it to him and my alma mater to do my best to coach up to his standard. I’m looking forward to working with our team and continue the strong legacy that guys like Howard have helped build.”

Head coach Greg Gard flew to Michigan to be with the Moore family after the accident and has continued to support them in anyway possible.

“First off, the hearts of the entire Wisconsin basketball family are with Howard and his family right now,” Gard said. “We think about him daily and will continue to do so during the entire season. He has helped shape this program for more than 25 years and he will be missed in our huddle this year.



“We’re thankful to have someone like Alando able to step into this role. His familiarity with the program and our players, combined with his incredible basketball experience and energy will be a great fit. No one person can fill Howard’s spot on our bench, but knowing how close he and Alando are as friends, I’m sure Alando will work as hard as possible to meet that level.”

Wisconsin’s all-time leading scorer, Tucker spent 10 years playing professionally. He returned to Wisconsin in February of 2018 as UW’s Director of Student-Athlete Engagement.

Related

Comments

comments