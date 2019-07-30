Takeaways from Wisconsin updated fall roster

MADISON — Wisconsin will open fall camp on Thursday. In advance of that, the Badgers released an updated roster. Here’s a look at some of the things that caught our eye in looking it over.

Weight changes:

In comparing the spring roster to the one released Tuesday, here were the guys that gained a noteworthy amount of weight.

OLB Spencer Lytle +19 (223)

DE Matt Henningsen +15 (286)

ILB Seth Currens +15 (224)

OT Cole Van Lanen +12 (312)

OT Cormac Sampson +11 (280)

ILB Leo Chenal +11 (250)

ILB Chris Orr +10 (224)

OLB Zack Baun +10 (235)

OL David Moorman +10 (307)

WR AJ Abbott +10 (192)

DB Travian Blaylock +9 (200)

S Scott Nelson +7 (204)

FB Mason Stokke +7 (239)

TE Luke Benzschawel +7 (276)

RB Bradrick Shaw +6 (216)

QB Chase Wolf +5 (196)

QB Jack Coan +5 (221)

RB Isaac Guerendo +5 (213)

RB Garrett Groshek +5 (220)

OLB Noah Burks +5 (240)

OT Logan Bruss +5 (310)

On the opposite side of things, here’s some of the guys that dropped weight:

DE Isaiahh Loudermilk -14 (293)

WR Danny Davis -10 (194)

WR Kendric Pryor -6 (180)

DE C.J. Goetz -6 (241)

OL Michael Furtney | 6 (307)

WR Taj Mustapha -6 (190)

WR AJ Taylor -4 (200)

A few things stand out in looking at the numbers.

For one, Spencer Lytle took full advantage of arriving early and going through winter conditioning, spring practice and then summer workouts. At 223 pounds, he’s put himself in position physically to hold up at outside linebacker as a true freshman and gave himself shot of earning playing time.

The same goes for linebacker Leo Chenal. He was already physically impressive in the spring, but he’s added another 11 pounds and is now listed at 250 pounds. With the way he played during the 15 practices in March and April, and now added even more bulk, Chenal seems almost a lock to play special teams and/or defense in his first year.

Another 15 pounds for defensive lineman Matt Henningsen should help him in the trenches in his second year of playing, while Cole Van Lanen’s extra 12 pounds could be a benefit in the run game.

As for those that lost weight, it’s notable that four of the six guys we picked out were wide receivers. Some criticized their ability to gain separation from defensive backs last year. It’s possible the lost weight, especially the 10 pounds by Davis, could go a long way in helping the speed and quickness of the group.

Loudermilk’s weight loss also stands out. At 6-foot-7, 293 pounds is pretty lean for a defensive lineman. This could be something designed to help his lower body handle the wear and tear considering the injuries he’s dealt with early in his career.

If you care

Senior OL Jason Erdmann is the heaviest at 328 pounds

Sophomore WR Aron Cruickshank is the lighted at 161 pounds

There are 18 players that weigh 300 pounds or more. That’s down from 20 a year ago. Four of the 18 are true freshmen — DL Keeanu Benton (315), OL Joe Tippmann (312), OL Logan Brown (311), DL Gio Paez (305).

Junior DL Isaiahh Loudermilk is the tallest player at 6-foot-7

Junior WR Jack Dunn is the shortest player at 5-foot-7

Position changes

One notable position change was that of Madison Cone moving from cornerback to safety. The junior had played primarily in the slot his first two years.

The Badgers had success in moving a cornerback to safety just two years ago when they did the same thing with Natrell Jamerson. He went on to earn All-Big Ten honors.

The move of Cone also alleviates a bit of a logjam at the cornerback spot.

Number changes

Only two scholarship players changed numbers from the spring, with running back Isaac Guerendo going from No. 10 to No. 20, and defensive end C.J. Goetz moving from No. 34 to No. 98.

Freshmen numbers

QB Graham Mertz | No. 5

CB Dean Engram | No. 6

OLB Spencer Lytle | No. 7

WR Stephan Bracey | No. 11

DB Titus Toler | No. 12

WR Cam Phillips | No. 18

CB Semar Melvin | No. 20

CB James Williams | No. 24

FB Quan Easterling | No. 28

K Blake Wilcox | No. 28

RB Julius Davis | No. 32

OL Logan Brown | No. 50

DL Gio Paez | No. 51

ILB Maema Njongmeta | No. 55

DL Rodas Johnson | No. 56

OL Joe Tippmann | No. 75

TE Clay Cundiff | No. 85

TE Hayden Rucci | No. 87

DL Keeanu Benton | No. 95

No longer on the roster

Two players that were around in the spring have been taken off the roster. Injuries have reportedly ended linebacker Griffin Grady’s career and he’s seeking a medical redshirt.

Also, walk-on tight end Nate Carter from Waunakee has been removed from the roster.

Added to the roster

Wisconsin added a transfer in linebacker Travis Wiltjer. A native of Maple City, Mich., Wiltjer played the past three seasons at Northwood University. He racked up 152 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss and 5 forced fumbles for the Division II school. He was a two-time all-conference honorable mention in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Wiltjer is a graduate transfer, meaning he’s eligible to play this fall.

