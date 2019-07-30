News Joe & Ebo Experience: Counting Down the Days Beau "Ebo" ThoresonJuly 30, 2019NewsBarry Alvarez, David Stearns, Jordan Lyles, Mike Moustakas, milwaukee brewers, Paul Chryst, Wisconsin Badgers Share Tweet +1 Email Badgers/Bama (0:00) Brewers Make a Move (10:11) Advertisement 11 More Years (24:07) Best Wisconsin Sports Memories (34:02) Comparing Brewers & Contenders (46:34) More Brewers Questions (54:30) http://madcitysportszone.com/podcast-player/27365/joe-ebo-experience-counting-down-the-days.mp3 Related Comments comments