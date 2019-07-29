Wisconsin sets home-and-home series with Alabama

Alabama is coming to Madison.

The Wisconsin football program announced Monday that it had agreed to a home-and-home series with the Crimson Tide. Alabama will visit Camp Randall Stadium on Sept. 14, 2024, with the Badgers heading to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 13, 2025.

It will be the first time an SEC team has come to Madison since 1971 and just the fourth time ever. The Tide also came in 1928 and lost 15-0.

As for the return trip, the Badgers will be playing at an SEC venue for just the second time in their history. They played at LSU in 1972.

The only other matchup between the two schools came in Paul Chryst’s first game as head coach in 2015. Alabama won that game 35-17 at AT&T Stadium outside of Dallas.

“We are excited to add another high-caliber, non-conference game to our future schedule,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said in a release by the school. “We played a great game with Wisconsin in Arlington a few years back and this home-and-home series will be a tremendous opportunity for our programs to play in two of the best atmospheres in college football. Matchups like this are so important to the health of college football because it provides fans exciting matchups and players new challenges.”

Outside of 2019 and 2028, Wisconsin now has Power 5 opponents set in its non-conference schedule through 2032.

2020: Notre Dame (Green Bay)

2021: Notre Dame (Chicago)

2022: Washington State

2023: @ Washington State

2024: Alabama

2025: @ Alabama

2026: Pittsburgh

2027: @ Pittsburgh

2029: @ UCLA

2030: UCLA

2031: Va Tech

2032: Va Tech

