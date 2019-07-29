Wisconsin assistant Howard Moore won’t coach this season

Howard Moore won’t coach during the 2019-2020 basketball season.

Moore’s family made that announcement Monday afternoon.

“University of Wisconsin men’s basketball assistant coach Howard Moore recently experienced a medical issue at his Madison area home that required ambulatory transportation to a local hospital. During the transportation to the hospital, Howard underwent cardiac arrest and has been receiving care by the doctors, nurses and staff at the hospital.



Howard will now be moving to a long-term care and rehabilitation facility to continue the focus on his recovery and health. He will not coach during the upcoming 2019-20 season.



The Moore Family greatly appreciates the outpouring of love and support from the greater Madison and Chicago communities, the Badgers and Big Ten families and all whose lives Howard and his family have touched. Please continue to keep Howard and his son, Jerell, in your prayers.”

Moore was involved in a car accident in Michigan in late May that took the life of his daughter, Jaidyn, and wife, Jennifer. His son, Jerell, was also in the car and sustained minor injuries.

Moore played basketball at Wisconsin (1991-94) before returning to serve as an assistant under former coach Bo Ryan from 2005 to 2010. He then took the head coaching job at Illinois-Chicago. After five seasons there, he came back to his alma mater midway through the 2015-16 season as an assistant under coach Greg Gard.

