Could Brewers deal Moustakas or Grandal for an arm?

The Milwaukee Brewers need help in their starting rotation and their bullpen. It will be difficult for them to move prospects for a solid arm though as their farm system isn’t as good as it was just a few years ago.

The Brewers are looking to their big-league roster for trade pieces to improve their pitching.

Advertisement

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, they are considering trading one of their all-stars, Mike Moustakas or Yasmani Grandal, for a starting pitcher.

Moustakas is hitting .261/.333/.532 with 26 home runs and 60 RBIs and Grandal has hit 19 homers and driven in 54 runs. Both players are set to be free agents after the season.

Currently, Milwaukee is one game behind the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central. Also, they are one game out of the second wild-card spot.

Starters Brandon Woodruff and Jhoulys Chacin are both set to miss a significant amount of time. GM David Stearns will need to figure out how to get another arm to Milwaukee.

Losing either Moustakas or Grandal would hurt the offense. Both players have been huge to the success of the bats this season. They each have plenty of postseason experience as well which can’t be understated.

Related

Comments

comments