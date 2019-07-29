Brewers acquire RHP Jordan Lyles from Pirates

The Milwaukee Brewers make their first move to improve the pitching staff. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Milwaukee has acquired RHP Jordan Lyles from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Brewers are sending minor league RHP Cody Ponce to the Pirates.

The 28-year old Lyles made 11 appearances in relief for the Brewers last season. As a starter this season, he is 5-7 with a 5.36 ERA in 17 starts.

After getting off to a terrific start to the year, Lyles has struggled as of late. He posted a 1.89 ERA through his first eight starts but has a 9.57 ERA over his last nine starts.

Don’t expect Lyles to be the savior of the pitching staff but he had a nice run for them in 2018 posting a 3.31 ERA in 16.1 innings of work. Milwaukee will most likely look to him to be a short-term starter until Jhoulys Chacin and/or Brandon Woodruff return.

According to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, the Brewers designated Marcos Diplan for assignment to make room for Lyles.

It’s not the big splash Brewers fans were hoping for but could be a nice fill-in until the starting rotation gets healthy. I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see GM David Stearns make another move or two before Wednesday’s trade deadline.

