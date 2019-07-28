Cubs 11, Brewers 4: Last takes

MILWAUKEE | The Milwaukee Brewers failed to complete the sweep of the Chicago Cubs with an 11-4 blowout loss on Sunday. The loss set the Brewers one game back of first place in the NL Central.

Schwarber bombs

Kyle Schwarber nearly single-handedly won the game for the Cubs. He had seven RBIs courtesy of a grand-slam and a three-run homer. Schwarber was a nightmare for Brewers starter Zach Davies all afternoon.

In the second inning, with one out, Javier Baéz and Jayson Heyward hit back-to-back singles. Then, Ian Happ drew a walk to load the bases. Schwarber launched a first-pitch fastball to deep right-field for the longest (473 ft) home run at Miller Park this season.

Davies walked two more batters in the fourth inning before Schwarber made him pay again with a three-run homer putting the Cubs up 7-0.

“The walks to Happ killed us today,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “No question about it. We did a poor job on him.”

Brewers offense shows some life in the fifth

Cubs starter Jose Quintana has been historically dominant against the Brewers in his career. The first four innings proved that notion as he cruised through Milwaukee’s lineup. However, he found some trouble in the fifth inning as the Brewers offense finally showed some life.

Yasmani Grandal led off the frame with a walk. Next, Jesus Aguilar singled and Orlando Arcia followed with a walk to load the bases. Quintana struck out Tyler Saladino before allowing an RBI-single to Manny Pina. Lorenzo Cain hit a sacrifice fly and Christian Yelich knocked one more run in with a double to trim the deficit to 7-3.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon decided to go to his bullpen. Reliever Brad Birch came in for Quintana and was able to get Ryan Braun to ground out to third.

Hey, it’s still a series win

It’s way too early to say these games were on “must-win” level but they were definitely important. It was huge for the Brewers to take two out of three games against the Cubs as the trade deadline approaches.

Milwaukee is trending up, having won eight of their last 12 games and three out of their last four series.

There is uncertainty though regarding the starting rotation moving forward. Expect Adrian Houser to get one of the starts against the Oakland Athletics this week. But who starts the other games? The Brewers don’t have an answer for that yet.

What’s next?

The Brewers (56-51) are off Monday before starting a nine-game road-trip beginning in Oakland against the Athletics (59-47) Tuesday night.

