Packers’ safety Darnell Savage anxious to get back on the field

GREEN BAY — Darnell Savage wants to be on the practice field, but it remains unclear when the Green Bay Packers safety will be.

The second of two first-round picks by the team in April, Savage had surgery to remove one of his wisdom teeth early last week. He was placed on the non-football illness list and hasn’t practiced the first three days of training camp.

“Everybody recovers differently,” Savage said after Saturday’s practice. “It’s different for everyone. I think I’m coming along well.”

Savage had been running with the starting defense since the first OTA practice open to the media in May. Paired with free agent addition Adrian Amos, the 21-year-old Savage is a major part of a new-look back end of the Packers secondary.

“It’s definitely tough. I love football. It’s always tough having to sit out with any injury,” Savage said. “(But) I’m just trying to focus on the things I can control. I can’t dwell on (not being out there) or beat myself up about that. It’s just bad timing, my wisdom teeth acting up at a bad time. But it’s out now, and I’m on the ups and feeling good.”

Despite not being on the field, the Maryland product is keeping up on the things he can do.

“I’ve always had a football mind, trying to soak up all the knowledge I can,” Savage said. “I’m still in the meeting rooms, still getting my mental reps, so I’m still involved.”

With Savage out, second-year safety Raven Greene has been running with Amos as part of the first-team defense.

