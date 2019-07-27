Bucks top regular season win totals at Ceasars Sportsbook

Thanks to an NBA offseason full of player movement, the NBA is left without a clear-cut title favorite for the first time in a long time. There seems to be no more “super team” like the Golden State Warriors over the last several seasons | Or, the LeBron James led Miami Heat. Multiple teams have a chance to compete for a title.
Caesars Sportsbook did their best to predict how the regular season will play out by posting their win totals for each team. The Milwaukee Bucks are at the top of the list with 57.
The Bucks are coming off an NBA best 60-win season and are the favorites in the Eastern Conference heading into the 2019-20 season. The Philadelphia 76ers are second in the east at 54.5.
The Los Angeles Clippers lead the Western Conference at 55.5. The Utah Jazz have the second highest win total out West with 52.5. The Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets are each at 52. Also, the Los Angeles Lakers opened at 51.5.
Check out each team’s win total below:
Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook
Atlanta Hawks 36
Boston Celtics 49½
Brooklyn Nets 47
Charlotte Hornets 24
Chicago Bulls 30½
Cleveland Cavaliers 24
Dallas Mavericks 41
Denver Nuggets 52
Detroit Pistons 37½
Golden State Warriors 47
Houston Rockets 52
Indiana Pacers 48½
LA Clippers 55½
LA Lakers 51½
Memphis Grizzlies 25½
Miami Heat 43½
Milwaukee Bucks 57
Minnesota Timberwolves 35
New Orleans Pelicans 39
New York Knicks 27
Oklahoma City Thunder 28
Orlando Magic 40½
Philadelphia 76ers 54½
Phoenix Suns 27
Portland Trail Blazers 47½
Sacramento Kings 37
San Antonio Spurs 43½
Toronto Raptors 45
Utah Jazz 52½
Washington Wizards 28½