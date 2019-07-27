Bucks top regular season win totals at Ceasars Sportsbook

Thanks to an NBA offseason full of player movement, the NBA is left without a clear-cut title favorite for the first time in a long time. There seems to be no more “super team” like the Golden State Warriors over the last several seasons | Or, the LeBron James led Miami Heat. Multiple teams have a chance to compete for a title.

Caesars Sportsbook did their best to predict how the regular season will play out by posting their win totals for each team. The Milwaukee Bucks are at the top of the list with 57.

Advertisement

The Bucks are coming off an NBA best 60-win season and are the favorites in the Eastern Conference heading into the 2019-20 season. The Philadelphia 76ers are second in the east at 54.5.

The Los Angeles Clippers lead the Western Conference at 55.5. The Utah Jazz have the second highest win total out West with 52.5. The Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets are each at 52. Also, the Los Angeles Lakers opened at 51.5.

Check out each team’s win total below:

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Atlanta Hawks 36

Boston Celtics 49½

Brooklyn Nets 47

Charlotte Hornets 24

Chicago Bulls 30½

Cleveland Cavaliers 24

Dallas Mavericks 41

Denver Nuggets 52

Detroit Pistons 37½

Golden State Warriors 47

Houston Rockets 52

Indiana Pacers 48½

LA Clippers 55½

LA Lakers 51½

Memphis Grizzlies 25½

Miami Heat 43½

Milwaukee Bucks 57

Minnesota Timberwolves 35

New Orleans Pelicans 39

New York Knicks 27

Oklahoma City Thunder 28

Orlando Magic 40½

Philadelphia 76ers 54½

Phoenix Suns 27

Portland Trail Blazers 47½

Sacramento Kings 37

San Antonio Spurs 43½

Toronto Raptors 45

Utah Jazz 52½

Washington Wizards 28½

Related

Comments

comments