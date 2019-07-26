Former Packers DL Mike Daniels will reportedly sign with Detroit

Aaron Rodgers said Thursday he was hoping not to face former teammate Mike Daniels this season. The Green Bay Packers quarterback will now see him twice.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the defensive lineman has decided to stay in the NFC North and sign with the Detroit Lions. It’s reportedly a one-year deal worth $7.8 million guaranteed and as much as $9.1 million. Daniels was due to make $8.2 million with the Packers before being cut.

Advertisement

General manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters Wednesday that the team tried to trade Daniels before cutting him, but that talks had broken down. Once he hit the open market, though, teams were all over him. NFLNetwork’s Ian Rapoport reported that 13 teams approached Daniels and four made better offers to him then Detroit. But the former fourth-round pick wanted to play for second-year coach Matt Patricia and stay in the division.

The Packers will see Daniels in Green Bay on Oct. 14, with the game in Detroit coming Dec. 29.

Related

Comments

comments