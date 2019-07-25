Brewers reportedly calling Travis Shaw up from Triple-A

Travis Shaw is coming back to the majors.

According to The Athletic’s Robert Murray, the Milwaukee Brewers are recalling the infielder from Triple-A. A corresponding move has not been reported and general manager David Stearns declined to comment about the transaction when asked by reporters.

Shaw was sent to the minors last month to help him find his groove offensively. It appears to have worked. After batting .164 with six home runs in 57 games with the Brewers, Shaw is batting .286 with nine home runs in 28 games for San Antonio.

It’s unclear who will be leaving the big league roster to make room for the 29-year-old.

Rookie Keston Hiura has been great since taking Shaw’s spot in the lineup while also playing a strong second base. He’s batting .327 with 10 home runs and 24 RBI.

Shaw can also play third base, but that’s where Mike Moustakas has been raking all year. An All-Star selection, the 30-year-old is batting .266 with 26 home runs and 60 RBI. Only Christian Yelich has put up better numbers than him this season for Milwaukee.

The Brewers will open a three-game series at Miller Park with the Chicago Cubs starting Friday night.

