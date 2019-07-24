Rays showing interest in Jesus Aguilar

According to a report from Mark Feinsand and Juan Toribio of MLB.com, the Tampa Bay Rays are showing interest in Milwaukee Brewers’ first baseman Jesus Aguilar.

Milwaukee is currently in playoff contention and don’t look to be sellers just yet. The Brewers will have a lot of big decisions to make coming up before the July 31st trade deadline. They currently have only one player in MLB’s Top-100 prospect list. Also, they just lost their “Ace” Brandon Woodruff to an oblique strain and will be out for six weeks.

Aguilar was an All-Star for the Brewers last season posting a .274/.352/.539 line with 35 home runs, but the same production hasn’t been there this season. He’s slashed .230/.328/.385 with only eight homers. However, the 29-year old has been terrific in July hitting .342/.395/.684 in 43 plate appearances. He has been sharing time with Eric Thames at first base.

Trading Aguilar should be an option to be considered depending on who the Rays are willing to part with. Milwaukee has options to replace Aguilar. Travis Shaw, who is currently in triple-a San Antonio is capable of playing first base. But if Aguilar can recapture the magic from 2018 it would be worth it holding onto him.

