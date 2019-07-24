Packers reportedly set to cut DL Mike Daniels

The Green Bay Packers are cutting ties with one of their more well-known players.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the club is cutting defensive lineman Mike Daniels.

The former Pro Bowl selection was entering the final year of a four-year contract extension he signed prior to the 2016 season. He was due to count around $10.7 million against the salary cap this year. By cutting him, the team saves $8.3 million.

Daniels struggled with injuries the last two seasons, missing eight games, including six last year. He finished with just two sacks and only one tackle for loss after posting five sacks and 10 tackles for loss in 2017.

A fourth-round pick in 2012 out of Iowa, Daniels was held out of all the team’s OTAs and its mandatory minicamp as he rehabbed a foot injury that ended his 2018 season.

The cutting of Daniels is just the latest reshaping of a defense that looks drastically different than a year ago. Among those gone include Clay Matthews, Nick Perry, Muhammad Wilkerson, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Kentrell Brice and Jermaine Whitehead.

Green Bay opens training camp tomorrow morning.

