Jhoulys Chacin leaves game with ribcage discomfort

Milwaukee Brewers’ starting pitcher Jhoulys Chacin left Wednesday’s game vs the Cincinnati Reds with right ribcage discomfort, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.

Chacin hasn’t picked up a win since April 30. Look at pitcher wins any way you want but that’s a long time.

With Brandon Woodruff on the shelf for six weeks, this is another big loss to the Brewers’ pitching staff. Milwaukee remains just two games behind the Chicago Cubs for first place in the NL Central. Right now though, their starting rotation is in shambles.

Freddy Peralta or Adrian Houser could find themselves back in the starting rotation going forward, at least until Chacin or Woodruff return.

