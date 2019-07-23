Reds 6, Brewers 5: Last takes

MILWAUKEE | The Milwaukee Brewers fell to the Cincinnati Reds 6-5 Monday night in game one of a three-game set. It was the first time the Brewers lost this season when leading after eight innings (48-1).

Baseball is a heartbreak

Entering the top of the ninth with a one-run lead, Jeremy Jeffress surrendered a two-run homer to Eugenio Suarez. It was Suarez’s second dinger of the night. Jeffress was given the opportunity to close because Josh Hader was unavailable due to pitching the past two days.

“I liked JJ against Suarez, and [if you’re walking him], you’re putting the winning run on base,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell explained. “That’s generally not favorable.”

It was a difficult way to lose a game coming moments after Tyler Saldino put Milwaukee in front with his grand slam.

What has gotten into Saladino?

Saladino hit a grand slam Sunday afternoon to bring the Brewers back from a 4-0 deficit. He followed that up with another grand-slam Monday night to put Milwaukee ahead 5-4 in the eighth inning.

Mike Moustakas got things going in the inning with an opposite-field single. Jesus Aguilar followed with a single to center field. Then, Keston Hiura drew a pinch-hit walk loading the bases for Saladino.

The homer snapped a 0-for-8 drought with runners in scoring position for Milwaukee.

Saladino became one of 23 players to hit grand slams in back-to-back games. Babe Ruth, Ken Griffey Jr. and Sammy Sosa are a few to have accomplished the feat.

You have to feel good for Saladino. He’s struggled since arriving with the big-league club. But he’s put the Brewers on his back the past two games. Too bad they couldn’t close this one out to make the moment more memorable.

#100 for Anderson

Chase Anderson made his 100th career start as a Brewer Monday night. He became the 24th pitcher in franchise history to do so.

Anderson went 5.2 innings, giving up two earned runs on seven hits while striking out six and walking two.

What’s next?

The Brewers (53-49) will look to rebound against the Reds (45-53) on Tuesday. Zach Davies (8|2, 2.79 ERA, 68 SO) will get the start opposite of Tanner Roark (5|6, 3.97 ERA, 101 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 7:10pm.

