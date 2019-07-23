Reds 14, Brewers 6: Last takes

MILWAUKEE | Yikes, that’s not what you want to see. The Milwaukee Brewers were blown out by the Cincinnati Reds 14-6 Tuesday night.

Davies puts Brewers in an early hole

Advertisement

The Brewers were down 4-0 before even having an opportunity to bat Tuesday night. After striking out the first batter he faced (Nick Senzel), Zach Davies allowed the next four batters to score.

Joey Votto got the inning started with a double. The, Eugenio Suarez hit his third two-run homer of the series putting the Reds up 2-0. Davies then walked Yasiel Puig and Jesse Winker followed with a two-run dinger of his own increasing the lead to 4-0.

It could’ve been even worse if it wasn’t for a nice 7-4-2 relay to throw Scooter Gennett out at home. Davies settled in nicely after his poor first inning. He threw a scoreless second, third and fourth inning before allowing a run in the fifth and being pulled in favor of Alex Claudio.

Davies has been so solid lately entering the game with the fifth-best ERA (2.79) in MLB. He finished the night with 4+ innings pitched allowing seven runs (six earned) on nine hits. With the recent injury to Brandon Woodruff, the Brewers really need the other guys in the starting rotation to step up if they expect to make any noise during the playoff chase.

Brewers’ pen puts them in a bigger hole

The Reds had another big inning in the fifth scoring five more runs making it a 9-0 game. Senzel led off with a single and Votto reached base on an error by Tyler Saladino. Suarez and Puig each singled before pinch-hitter Phillip Ervin knocked a bases-clearing triple to right field. Ervin came into score thanks to a sacrifice fly from Gennett.

Cincinnati would go on to score two more runs in the sixth and four more runs in the seventh inning. It was just one of those nights for the Crew.

“Who we’re playing doesn’t matter,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “You’ve got to play a good game to win. That’s the big leagues, that’s the National League. And we’re not playing well enough in these games. We didn’t come close to playing well enough tonight.”

There were a few bright spots

Milwaukee got to Reds starter Tanner Roark in the fifth inning on a Lorenzo Cain RBI double and a Christian Yelich RBI single. Then, in the sixth inning, Manny Pina crushed a three-run homer.

Rookie phenom Keston Hiura also returned to the starting lineup and extended his hitting streak to 12 games.

What’s next?

The Brewers (53-50) will look to avoid the sweep by the Reds (46-53) Wednesday afternoon. Jhoulys Chacin (3|10, 5.67 ERA, 75 SO) will get the start opposite of Lucas Sims (1|0, 3.72 ERA, 12 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 1:10pm.

Related

Comments

comments