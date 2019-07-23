DE Dean Lowry earns contract extension from Packers

Dean Lowry is getting rewarded just as training camp is set to get going.

The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday afternoon that they had given the defensive lineman a contract extension. The deal, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, is for three years and $20.325 million.

Advertisement

A fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Lowry had his best season a year ago. Playing in all 16 games, including eight starts, he set career highs in tackles (57) and sacks (3), while tying a career high in tackles for loss (5).

The Northwestern product has become a solid contributor for the Packers and one they’ve been able to count on week-to-week. He’s missed just one game of a possible 48 in his first three years.

Lowry was entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract and was set to make $2.025 million.

Green Bay can now shift its focus to getting a new deal done for fellow defensive lineman Kenny Clark. The Packers picked up the option on his rookie deal, meaning he’s got two years left.

Related

Comments

comments