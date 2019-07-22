Wisconsin adds CB in 2020 class

Wisconsin has added its 12th commit in the Class of 2020.

Cornerback Max Lofy (Colorado Spring, Colo.) announced his decision on Twitter Monday morning.

Advertisement

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Lofy is a 3-star recruit. According to the 247Sports Composite, he’s rated as the ninth-best player in the state of Colorado and the 123rd-best cornerback in the country.

Lofy had 14 reported offers and chose the Badgers over the likes of Minnesota, Oklahoma State and Arizona State.

Lofy is the first commit in the secondary for Wisconsin’s 2020 class.

The Badgers class is now ranked 39th in the country and eighth in the Big Ten.

Related

Comments

comments