Packers’ rookie Darnell Savage placed on non-football illness list

The Green Bay Packers could be without one of their two first-round picks when training camp opens on Thursday.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, safety Darnell Savage has been placed on the NFL non-football illness list. ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reports Savage had his wisdom teeth removed.

Advertisement

The news comes the same day the Packers rookies reported for training camp and took their physicals. The veterans will join them Wednesday, with the first practice slated for Thursday morning.

Green Bay has a lot invested in Savage. GM Brian Gutekunst moved up in April’s NFL Draft to select the Maryland product with the 21st pick of the first round. Throughout offseason workouts, Savage lined up with free agent addition Adrian Amos as the new starters on the backend of the Packers defense.

If Savage misses any practice time, young players like Raven Greene and former Wisconsin standout Natrell Jamerson would figure to see increased reps.

Related

Comments

comments