Keston Hiura wins NL Player of the Week

The Milwaukee Brewers definitely found a gem with Keston Hiura. He was named the National League’s Player of the Week on Monday becoming the first rookie in Brewers’ history to win the award.

Hiura is currently on an 11-game hitting streak. This season, he’s hit .331/.387/.613 with 9 home runs, 9 doubles and 2 triples for a 1.000 OPS. Over the past week those numbers have sky-rocketed. Hiura posted a .517/.548/.966 line helping the Brewers win two series against two playoff caliber teams (Braves, Diamondbacks).

The 22-year old first-round pick has been on fire lately and hopefully that continues.

